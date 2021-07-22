Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMLRY opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80. Daimler has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

