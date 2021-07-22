Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

Daimler stock opened at €70.84 ($83.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

