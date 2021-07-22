Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 5.4%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 29,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,955,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,326,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

