Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

