Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €59.72 ($70.26). Danone shares last traded at €58.51 ($68.84), with a volume of 1,222,667 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.23 ($69.68).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.95.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

