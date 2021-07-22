DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $240,901.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,326.40 or 1.00103053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

