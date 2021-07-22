Datamine (DAM) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $468,280.79 and $9,172.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00225838 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.00811168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,607,569 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.