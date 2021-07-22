Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Tops One Day Volume of $6,032.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $259,472.28 and approximately $6,032.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00107637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00142657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.16 or 1.00013146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 629,991 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

