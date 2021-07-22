David Aichele Sells 2,313 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

