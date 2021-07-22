David Aichele Sells 2,313 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
