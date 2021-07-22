David J. S. Flaschen Sells 10,850 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PAYX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

