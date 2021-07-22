Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

PAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

