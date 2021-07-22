De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 301,842 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £319.19 million and a PE ratio of 48.12.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

