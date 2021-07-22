Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.