Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE DAL opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
