Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.95. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 35,293 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 182.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 6,404,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.