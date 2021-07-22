Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.56. Denny’s shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $952.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

