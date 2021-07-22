DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. DePay has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $32,805.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.35 or 0.99892024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

