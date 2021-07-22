Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 12,055 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.94% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

GNTY stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

