Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 39,089 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $832.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

