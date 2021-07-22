Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextDecade by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 52,668 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NEXT opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

