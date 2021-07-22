Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Neenah worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $826.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

