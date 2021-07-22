Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

