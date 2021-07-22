Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

