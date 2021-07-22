Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,022 ($26.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

