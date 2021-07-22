Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.