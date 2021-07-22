Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $189.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $189.84 on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

