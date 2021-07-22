Digerati Technologies (DTGI) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Digerati Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Digerati Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 604 2971 4510 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 58.84%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.41 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 28.20

Digerati Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Summary

Digerati Technologies rivals beat Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

