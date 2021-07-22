Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $177,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

