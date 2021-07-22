Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

