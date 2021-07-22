Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,387,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

