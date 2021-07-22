Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,969 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.