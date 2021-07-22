Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,196 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 60,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.53% of Waterstone Financial worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

