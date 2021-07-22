DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $43.52

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $45.99. DLocal shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 772 shares traded.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

