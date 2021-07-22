DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in DMC Global by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.