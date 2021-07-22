DMM: Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $794,512.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $794,512.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

