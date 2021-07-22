DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.18, a PEG ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

