DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.15.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.18, a PEG ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
