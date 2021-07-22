Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $158.29 and last traded at $157.88, with a volume of 5580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.97.

The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

