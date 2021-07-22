Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.69 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

