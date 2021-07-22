Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

