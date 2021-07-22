Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,703 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,240 shares of company stock worth $7,766,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

