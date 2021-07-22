DuckDaoDime Price Up 13.2% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $75,929.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00026914 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00106358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.83 or 1.00294025 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,167 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

