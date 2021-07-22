Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

