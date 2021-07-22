DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON DWF traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.41). 35,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,697. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67. The company has a market capitalization of £351.38 million and a PE ratio of -41.54.

In other news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

