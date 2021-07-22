DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $33.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $39.07 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

