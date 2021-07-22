Dynamic Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,295.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.47 or 0.06250093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.01365663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00372399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00133480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00612284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00382475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00298973 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

