Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

