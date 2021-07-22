Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

