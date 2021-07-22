Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 105,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

