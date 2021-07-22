Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $47.65

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.65, but opened at $46.30. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,724,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
