Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $47.65

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.65, but opened at $46.30. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,724,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

