EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.31

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $175.65, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

