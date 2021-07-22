easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.