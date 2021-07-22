easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

